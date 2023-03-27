Charles “Chuck” Rhodes, of Fort Pierce, Florida died March 3, 2023.
There will be a service at the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
