Dorothy Barnett Silvera, 66, of Havelock, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at East Carolina University Medical Center in Greenville
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20th, at Grace Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends at the Church an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
