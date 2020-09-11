John “Jay” William Taylor, 70, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Pat Gorman. Interment will follow at Broad Creek Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jay was born Feb. 5, 1950, to Charles and Christine Taylor of Morehead City. There he lived with his parents, sister, Bonnie Ann, a loving Grandma Addie and Granddad Lloyd until they moved to their new home in Broad Creek, where is his loving Grandma Victoria and Granddad Windust resided. Jay became a member of Broad Creek Methodist Church. He married Helen Gibson of Bogue and they have two children, Christy and Bryan. They became residents of Broad Creek until they moved to family property in Bogue in 1984, alongside of Helen Gibson, his mother-in-law, who loved him like a son. Jay was loved by so many family members, uncles, Bud, Norwood, Bobby, Lloyd and Gerald; and aunts, Lettie Francis, Fronie, Annie, Julia, Lois and wonderful Aunt Freda. His wonderful childhood years were spent with playing with his many cousins. All his many nieces and nephews were greatly impacted by him and share fond memories of times spent with him at the home in Bar Harbor in Broad Creek, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Jay enjoyed boating, watering skiing, scuba diving and drag racing, but most of all, he loved flying. He was a pilot for more than 45 years. He worked at the Naval Air Depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a mechanic and supervisor for more than 30 years, where he received many accommodations and awards. One of Jays most proud memories was when the U.S. Secret Service transported Jay to the White House to personally work on President Ronald Reagan’s airplane.
There have been many laughs over Jay and his lunch box. He would always tell his children, “If anything happens to me look in my lunch box.” He kept his life in his lunch box. So if you have anything you would like to jot down and share to bring to his service and put in his lunch box, which will be buried with him, you’ll find the lunch box by the sign-in book at the funeral home.
“God took him home at 9:37 on September 10, 2020 where he now is surrounded by so many who loved him.”
He is survived by his daughter, Christy Willis and husband Richard G. Willis III of Morehead City; son, Bryan Charles Taylor of Newport; sister, Bonnie Ann Locklear and husband Chester Locklear of New Bern; grandchildren, Johnathan Garrett, Mackenzie Hudson Terry, William Taylor Willis and Ryke Willis; great-grandchildren, Layla Hart, Jameson Terry and Hudson Terry; nieces and nephews, Melinda Dunn, Thomas Locklear and Stephanie Locklear; and caring friends, Helen and Bill Jones and Eddie Griffin.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Christine Taylor.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
