Sharon "Duck" Rogers, Beaufort
Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Lowzinia Gooding, Havelock
Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Neuse in New Bern. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday July 17, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle of Praise in Beaufort with Pastor Guy Murrell officiating. Interment will be in Carteret Memorial Gardens. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Pauline Smith, Beaufort
Pauline Mason Smith, 92, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Beaufort, surrounded by family. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday July 15, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Rev. Jack Mumford officiating, with interment to follow in Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Pauline Mason Smith was born on January 17, 1930, in Atlantic NC.
EDWIN YATES NEAGLE JR., Morehead City
Edwin Yates Neagle Jr., 81, a resident of Morehead City, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. His memorial service, at First United Methodist, will be announced. Yates was born on October 6, 1940. He was the son of Edwin Yates Neagle and Mildred Wright Neagle. Yates grew up in Belmont, NC, and graduated from Pfeiffer University in 1963.
TERESA "TERRY" HAMILTON, Morehead City
Teresa "Terry" Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.