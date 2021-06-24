William “Bill” “Jack” Kwaak, 90, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Carteret County, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Bon Secours Hospice House in Richmond.
A joint memorial service for Jack and Patsy will be held in the future. For details, please write to their daughter, Kristine, at kwolberg99@hotmail.com.
Jack was born in Passaic, N.J. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years. Later, he became a student at Uppsala College, where he met the love of his life, Patsy Oakley.
They married in September 1955 and had twin girls, Krissy and Patty, nine months later. Three more came along within seven years, Cathy, Jackie and Billy.
Jack graduated from The University of Pennsylvania with a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1960 and practiced as a vet in a number of locations in New Jersey, including Summit, Chatham, Warren, Bound Brook and Plainfield.
Jack and Pat raised their children in Warren from 1967 to 1981, where both Jack’s and Patsy’s parents lived close by. Jack was multi-talented and made furniture, a Model-T Ford, was a pilot and enjoyed restoring old boats and buildings. Jack and Pat moved to Mantoloking, N.J., from 1981 to 1987, where Jack raced E-scows and restored classic boats.
After “retirement,” he and Patsy moved to North Carolina, from 1987-2011, where they first lived in Beaufort and ran several businesses, most notably, the historic inn The Cedars. Jack joined the volunteer firefighters in Beaufort. After selling The Cedars, they moved to Morehead City.
Jack and Patsy eventually relocated north to Virginia, New Kent and Mechanicsville, to be nearer family. They had made great friends in Warren and North Carolina, whom they were always happy to see in Virginia. Sadly, Jack lost his dear Patsy when she passed away Jan. 24, 2021.
Jack is survived by his children, Kristine and husband Dale Wolberg, Patricia and husband Bernhard Schraut, Catherine and husband Steven Setteducato, Jacqueline Kwaak and William and wife Kathleen Kwaak; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements are by Woody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be recorded at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mechanicsville-va/woody-funeral-home-atlee-chapel/4560.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.