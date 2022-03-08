Hobart “Paul” Lynch, 62, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 9th at 2:00 PM at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Terry D. McInnis officiating. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Church.
He leaves to cherish his daughter, Constance Lynch of Atlantic; son, Christopher Lynch and wife, Tina of Maysville; three grandchildren, Adriana Rodriguez, Andrew Rodriguez, and Ashlyn Price of Atlantic; brother, Phillip Lynch and wife, Kimmy of Atlantic; and sister, Julie Watkins and partner LW of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy “Dot” Lynch; parents, Kathryn Lynch and Hobart Lynch.
Flowers are welcomed or donations may be sent to: Carteret Health Cancer Center, 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
