Thomas O'Neil May, Jr., 72, of Newport, NC passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home.
A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 7, 2022, at Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church in Morehead City with Rev. Richard Patterson and Rev. Marty Welch officiating.
The family gathered with friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on January 30, 1950, the son of the late Jane Marie Shurtz and Thomas O'Neil May, Sr.
His beloved grandparents, George C. Walling and Mary Ellen Walling, preceded him in death.
Tom was very much loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Buck May; favorite sister Linda Archambo and husband, Allan, Maryland; mother-in-law, Cleta T. Buck, Morehead City, NC; sons Todd May, Maryland; Travis May and wife, Hannah, Maine; Ethan Bush and wife, Emily, Newport, NC; daughter, Ashley Davila and husband, Jancarlos, Midway Park, NC; brother-in-law Keith A. Buck, Morehead City, NC; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Kelly Odom, Morehead City, NC; brother-in- law and sister-in-law, Benjamin and Jill Buck, Indian Beach, NC and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kerry and Angela Buck, Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Mya Downing, Gavin Kristiansen, Lucas Bush, Destyn May, Kinley Davila, Mercy May, Grayson Davila, Reign May, Raegan Davila, Madison Davila and Micah Davila; nieces Kelly Henderson and husband Rob, Brandy Whitman and husband Mike; Becky Brothers and husband Jimmy; and his "Buck" niece and nephews, Zachary, Jillian, Alan, Colby, Karson and Elijah Joel; and very special friends, Joshua and Taylor Tippett, Blounts Creek, NC. He is also survived by his work family, Nicki Newman, Joanna Pike, Michelle Bender and Thomas Phinizy. He is also survived by his three month old plott hound, Sadie May. His plott hound Molly and lab Bevo predeceased him.
The essence of Tom cannot be summed up in a few words. Tom's cancer diagnosis four years ago did not define him. He redefined cancer and he was a survivor. His oncologist, Dr. Sarah Carroll, and her staff quickly became family he loved dearly and spoke of often. Tom loved his family and friends fiercely. If you were around him for more than 15 minutes, he was pulling out his phone showing pictures and videos of his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. Hours of videos of the grands are what entertained and sustained him through each chemo treatment, and he kept every single video. Tom loved going out on his boat and spending time in the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and loved all different kinds of music, especially guitar. He loved all of God's creations.
He loved his family, friends but more than anything, Tom loved the Lord. One year ago, Tom began delivering prescriptions for Broad Creek Pharmacy. Tom loved his work family and he would tell anyone who would listen that his boss, Nicki, was the best boss ever. Tom formed many special relationships with his customers. Tom was the only person many of his customers saw in the course of a day. He didn't just deliver prescriptions. He did whatever was needed to help his customers. He took out the trash for Miss K and opened the meds she could not open. He helped Miss W search for her glasses. He delivered fresh fruits and vegetables to customers. He listened to them and he prayed for them every night. He brought smiles and joy to many. They knew that they were loved and cared for and whatever they needed him to do on any particular day, he would be happy to take care of it for them. This was so much more than a job to Tom, this was his ministry. Helping people gave him great satisfaction and a renewed sense of purpose. He had finally found his calling in life. In July, his new puppy Sadie, joined the Broad Creek Pharmacy team, riding along with Tom for every delivery. She was faithfully by his side from the day she was adopted until Tom made his journey to Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St.
Jude Place, Memphis, TN 28105, a charity very close to Tom's heart.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.