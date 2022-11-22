William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie Styron. He was an Interior Designer and was excellent at decorating a room, placing pictures and flower arranging, also arranging the flowers at the Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Meador of Morehead City; sisters-in-law, Nettie Lou Styron and Dawn Styron, nephews, Grayden Brett Styron, Larry Wayne Styron; and nieces, Emily Styron and Michelle, and Jennifer Styron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kemp Styron and Grayden Styron; and companion, Eddie Rodriguez.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.