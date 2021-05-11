Dallas Neal Hill, 90, of Marshallberg, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg.
He served with the military police for three years in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his time in the service, he continued his career as a diesel mechanic, working on tug boats in New York City. He spent his last years working at Duke Marine Lab as a diesel mechanic before retiring.
He loved his home and that is where he would spend many hours enjoying his retired years. He touched so many lives in his 90 years and saw many changes over the years.
He was Mr. Dallas to many, but Uncle Dallas was who you would hear his great-niece and nephew, Susan and Joe, refer to him as, they, along with his niece Barbara Marshburn and the late William Marshburn, would become his loving caregivers.
He is survived by his five nieces, Barbara Marsburn of Marshallberg, Martha Fulford of Beaufort; Diane Mackenzie of Lynchburg, Va., Virginia Spencer of Morehead City and Arden Hill of New Jersey; and nephew, David Hill of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Jenny Hill; four brothers, Mack, Vernon, Chesley and Norris; and sister, Eldred Lewis.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.