Sanford “Sam” T. Wade, 73, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Per Sam's wishes no service will be held.
He was born in Morehead City Feb. 7, 1947.
Sam served in the U.S. Army, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and OS Bars. Sam retired Feb. 28 from Joyce & Associates after 30 years. He loved the job and considered everyone there family.
He was an avid Duke University basketball fan, loved all sports, being on the water, working on projects around his home and spending time with his family and close friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 30 years Debi Wade; daughter, Amber Lea Wade of Alpharetta, Ga.; stepdaughter, Lindsey Campbell of New Bern; brothers, Earle Wade and wife Doris and Dan Wade and wife Margaret, all of Morehead City; cousin, Larry Wade and wife Becky of Tok, Alaska; and lifelong friends, Rich Franck and Tommy Day.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like please donate to Disabled American Veterans online at
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
