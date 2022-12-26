Marquerite Seely, Marshallberg
Marguerite Seely, 91, of Marshallberg, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Sea Level. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Through The Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 at the church on Thursday.
Thomas Grady Sr., Morehead City
Thomas Joseph Grady Sr., 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. Grady. Beloved and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Full obituary and service times are pending.
Louise Johnson, Newport
No obituary available at this time.
Debra Albus, Atlantic
No obituary available at this time.
