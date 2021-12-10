Lorenzo “Hank” Daugherty, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
A funeral service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Mark AME Zion Church in Newport.
Lorenzo Daugherty was a wonderful loving and kindhearted human being. He was a God-fearing person also. I thank God for the time we spent together and the joy he brought into our lives. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Earth, Wind, and Fire was his favorite music group. We will truly miss him. May he rest in God’s arms.
From your sister and brother,
Minuette and Gary Sr.
He is survived by his brother, Gary Calvin Daugherty of Durham; sister, Minuette Jones of Morehead City; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ida Daugherty Russell; maternal grandparents, John and Maude Daugherty.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.