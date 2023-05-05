Gregory David Trent, 54, of Lompoc, California, formerly of Carteret County, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
