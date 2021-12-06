We are sad to announce our loved one, Jean Goebel Parker, 82 years, of Morehead City, has passed Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Jean was born in Sioux City, Iowa, but called Carteret County home. She worked for Carteret County Public School System and retired after many years of service as the executive assistant to the school board and the superintendent. For many years, Jean volunteered at the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) where she assisted in the rehabilitation of animals to be released back into the wild.
Jean was a loving mother and grandmother, caring wife, and loyal friend. She was funny, mischievous, smart, beautiful, and an excellent cook along with many other things. She will be missed but will still be in our hearts. We love you, Jean.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Wright Parker, Jr.; her son, Brett Lane Leemkuil (Stephen Rupsch); daughter-in-law, Suzanne Booker Leemkuil; stepson, Charlie Wright Parker, III; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Parker Taylor (Scott Taylor); and grandsons, Dalton Lane Leemkuil and Jackson Parker Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Dirk Lane Leemkuil.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
