Billy Pittman, 70, of Stacy, went to be with the Lord and be reunited with the love of his life Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
His funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Stacy Freewill Baptist Church. Billy will be laid to rest beside his wife at Stacy Community Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook Page.
Billy was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Carteret County to Ralph and Mable Pittman of Stacy. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserve. Billy retired from his chief engineer position with the N.C. Ferry Division. Not one to stay in retirement, he went on to work with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers as chief engineer. Billy was a devoted husband, father, colleague and friend, but his favorite title will forever be “Pop.”
Billy is survived by his two daughters, Jane Pittman Stockinger and husband Rudi and Jinger Pittman; sister, Janie Pittman Neal; brother, David Pittman and wife Clara; three grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Stockinger, Jaden Fulcher and Ethan Fulcher; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Janie Hamilton Pittman; his parents, Ralph and Mable Pittman; and two brothers, Jefferson and Eric Pittman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Billy’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
