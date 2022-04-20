Linda "Dianne" Becker, Beaufort
Linda "Dianne" Becker, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
SHELTON E. HARVELL SR., Pollocksville
Shelton E. Harvell Sr., 77, of Pollocksville, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Shelton was born on January 19, 1945, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Rufus and Lillian Harvell. His life's work was spent on the open water where he worked as a commercial fisherman.
RAMONA ESPINOSA, Havelock
Ramona Espinosa, 93, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, NC.
PAUL FRANCIS VALKO, Havelock
Paul Francis Valko, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A Prayer Service, with military honors, will begin at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 24th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
