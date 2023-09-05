JUDITH CLAIRE PERRY, Atlantic Beach
Judith Claire Perry, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Judith's life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 11th at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City,
George Seyfert, Morehead City
George Morgan Seyfert, a loving, kind, and intelligent man, was born on April 23, 1933, in Pennsylvania. He lived a fulfilling and accomplished life that came to a peaceful close on September 3, 2023, in Morehead City. George was the cherished husband of the late Ann Seyfert and the devoted father of Linda Reynolds and George T. Seyfert.
SHARON "SHARI" LYNN MITCHEM, Cedar Point
Sharon "Shari" Lynn Mitchem, a compassionate and generous soul, departed this world on September 5, 2023, at the age of 76. Sharon, known to all as "Shari", was born on February 7, 1947, in Washington, DC, to the late George and Alma Kidwell.
