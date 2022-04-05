Richard Andrew Birmingham, 64, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and he is now with his Lord and Savior.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 7th, at St. Francis by the Sea, Episcopal Church, 920 Salter Path Rd., Salter Path, NC. Live streaming will be available through St. Francis by the Sea website or their Facebook page. A reception will follow. Ties are unnecessary, Andy hated them.
Andy was born on August 29, 1957, in Durham, North Carolina, to the late George and Juanita Birmingham. At age 14 Andy began working for his father in Birmingham Construction and graduated from Northern High School in 1976. Andy loved building fine things, custom homes, architectural woodwork and furniture, a focus of his family’s for five generations. His great grandfather built the Hamlet Train Station, now on the national register of historical buildings. Andy built acclaimed benches for five North Carolina train stations, each that required ten people to carry. Before moving to Beaufort, he owned and operated EFB Construction in Durham, named after his daughter Ellen Frances Birmingham. For over 30 years, he held the respect of many families across generations as one of the finest builders of custom homes, with many exceeding twenty thousand square feet.
Andy’s master craftsmanship and vision to revive furniture made in North Carolina led him to start Beaufort Furniture Company and twelve years later to open the downtown Beaufort Home Store. He loved the people of Beaufort and contributed generously to the community including service on the Beaufort Business Development Board. His passion for products Made in America was recognized by Governor McCrory at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Beaufort Home Store. His expertise in researching Made in America products for authenticity was a gift. Andy and Sharon, his wife of sixteen years, loved the coastal life with friends and taking their beloved golden retriever, Maile, along for many boating adventures and glorious sunsets.
Andy is survived by his wife, Dr. Sharon Eck Birmingham of Beaufort; daughter, Ellen Frances Birmingham; brother-in-law, Ted Farlow; nephews, Brandon Farlow, his wife Emily, and their children, Ally and Mason; Sam Farlow his wife Janna Chappell Farlow, and their children, Beckett and Ada; cousin, Laura Jean Birmingham; sister-in-law Lisbeth and Jonathan Klein and nephews Eric and Alex; sister-in-law Trish Eck; sister Dr. Faith Birmingham; and brother Mike Birmingham and his wife Connie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Pat Farlow.
Sharon offers gratitude to our loving families, friends and advocates Beth Beswick, Bucky and Wendi Oliver, Crayne and Susan Howes, Edward Kemp Guthrie Jr., Vic and Lora Fasolino, Dean Price, Linda Meschke, Sharon Barfield and Nancy Tebeau.
Family and friends are encouraged to pray for all people struggling with mental illness. Cards and online expressions of condolences are welcome at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Reception hosted by St. Francis by the Sea and Davis First Baptist.
Flower Arrangements by Ernest of Beaufort, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC and St. Francis by the Sea.
