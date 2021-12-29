Barbara Newton Bridger, 85, of Suffolk, VA, and most recently Morehead City, NC, passed from the arms of her family into the arms of her heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 237 N. Main St., Suffolk, Va., with Dr. Thurman Hayes and Chap. Gary Newsome officiating.
Barbara met her husband of 59 years, Harold Alton Bridger, at Campostella Heights Baptist Church, in Norfolk., VA, where the Bridger and Newton families attended and worshiped. Upon Barbara’s graduation from Maury High School in Norfolk, Harold and Barbara married, moved to Chesapeake, and began their family with Dean, Dennis and Diane making their appearances all within their first 5 years of marriage. Shortly thereafter the couple was sent with friends from Campostella Heights as missionaries to the Virginia Beach area to begin a new church plant, Carrow Baptist Church.
Being raised in a family of musicians including choir directors, organists, pianist, guitarists and ministers, she was called to begin her ministry in music at Carrow as choir director, soloist, youth choir director, and in later years, single adult ministry serving alongside her brother, Rev. Bob Newton. While she continued her church work she also worked in the Newton family wholesale flower business, working alongside her brother, mother and father growing beautiful chrysanthemums in their acres of greenhouses.
Her years of serving in music ministry continued when Harold and Barbara moved to Suffolk, VA, built their dream home on Lake Cohoon and became members of First Baptist Church. During her time at First Baptist she used her gifts of music to serve in the Adult Choir, as the Handbell Choir Director, formed a ladies trio, and created many a costume and set for the Living Pictures productions and choir dramas over time. As her time came to no longer serve in the music ministry she became an active member of the Jail Ministry. Her Women’s Sunday School class was especially important to her and the class often shared in “dinner and a movie” nights which she joyfully hosted at her home on Lake Cohoon. The friendships she formed with her class friends are still true to this day. Nothing brought Barbara and Harold more joy than opening up their home to visiting pastors, evangelists, concert artists, as well as teens and young adults who had fallen on hard times and were in need of a safe and accepting place to stay for a while. Their home on Lake Cohoon served as a ministry tool for many who passed through its doors. Her gift of ministry was in serving others, and she did so often without notice, in a spirit of humbleness and humility.
Her true vocation, however, was family: raising her three children and being a grandmother to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. She found great purpose in life by being a creative homemaker, devoting herself fully to her family, being the wonderful “Grandma” that she was, and a loving “master” to the best Boykin Spaniel in the world, Suzie.
Barbara’s love of family extended beyond her immediate family as she and Harold hosted many a family picnic and reunion through the years at their home in Suffolk. Walks down the dirt lane, fishing on the lake, swimming in the pool, and just taking in the beauty of the sunrises and sunsets over the water have served as an inspiration to many, as well as the backdrop to many a wedding.
She is survived by her sons, Dean Bridger and wife, Georgette, of Suffolk, and Dennis Merle Bridger and wife, Jenny, of Suffolk; daughter, Diane Bridger Hawkins and husband, Jesse Harold Hawkins III, of Morehead City, NC; her grandchildren, Dean Bridger, Jr.; Kasey Bridger; Chelsea Bridger Lanford and husband, Trey; Cory Bridger and wife, Tara; Leigh Hawkins; Mari Hawkins Dunn and husband, Logan; Aaron Raike; Andrew Raike; great-grandchildren June, Owen, Xavier, Kiersten, Emerson, Bridger, Brooks, and Joelle. She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Mabrey Ereck of Chesapeake, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Alton Bridger; her parents, Arthur Merle Newton and Ruth Dix Newton; brother, Robert Newton and sister, Shirley Freeman; niece, Elizabeth Newton.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC and R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
