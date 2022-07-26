Scott Rochlus, 66, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home.
Scott was born September 4, 1955, in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late William and Delores Rochlus. He honorably served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the National Defense and Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. Scott was the owner and operator of Common Sense Housing for 35 years. Scott will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was survived by his wife of 44 years, Lydia Rochlus of the home; daughter, Lyndi Rochlus of Newport; sons, William Rochlus and wife Crystal of La Crosse VA, Jonathan Rochlus and wife Amanda of Newport, and Andrew Rochlus and wife Michelle of New Bern; grandchildren, Nolan Rochlus, Benjamin Rochlus, Michael Iavarone, Erica Rochlus, Hannah Rochlus, and Morris Rochlus; and his faithful and loyal companion, Lollipop. Proceeded in death by his parents, William and Delores Rochlus, Grandchildren, Courtney and Emily Rochlus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
