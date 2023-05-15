Woody Hancock, 81, passed away on May 10th, 2023, in Sea Level, NC.
He was born on August 29th, 1941, in Beaufort, NC, to Linwood and Louise Lewis Hancock.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop Morris. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Woody is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Salter Hancock, of the home, and his daughters, Sherry Hancock Beck (Billy) of Beaufort, Debbie Sue Hancock Lawrence (Brownie) of Otway, and son, Woody, Jr. (Nena) of Cedar Island. Grandchildren, Chris Krazeski of Beaufort, Matt Kraszeski (Michaela) of Beaufort, Josh Kraszeki (Samantha) of Wilmington, Billy Beck, III (Tabitha) of Adams Creek, Brian Beck (Crystal) of Beaufort, Brandi Beck Owenby (Michael) of Beaufort, Destinee Beck of Marshallberg, Renae Lawrence Willis (Jason) of Davis, BJ Lawrence of Farmville, Woody, III “Bo” (Jacob) of Clinton, and Andrew Hancock (Melissa) of Beaufort; and great-grandchildren, Madsyn Peden, Huckins Kraszeski, Sullivan and Graham Kraszeski, Logan and Billy Beck, IV, Daisy, Hayden, Brian Jr. and Landen Beck, Mac, Damion, Alexis, and Carter Boggs, Collins Beck, Carleigh and Corey Willis, Nathaniel Hancock-Lewis and Mackenzie Hancock.
Other survivors include sisters, Lana Hancock Davis (Wayne) of Harkers Island, Perry Lynn Hancock Paylor (Billy), of Harkers Island, Bonnie Hancock Midgett (Ronnie) of Summerville, SC, and Connie Hancock Dickinson of Harkers Island, and many nieces and nephews.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents, brother Linwood Jr., granddaughter in-law, Lauren Kraszeski, and brother in-law, John Dickinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shell Hill Cemetery Association, 116 Shell Hill Road, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
