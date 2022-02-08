Michael Parker, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Terry Johnson. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Mike was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to the late Benjamin Parker and Ruby Smith. He honorably served in the United States Air Force. Mike was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Morehead City. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the fiddle, wood working, farming, camping and beekeeping. Above all else, Mike valued time spent with family and friends, and was known widely as Uncle Mike. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Debbie Parker; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lisa Parker of Morehead City, NC; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Aron Hall, of Decatur, GA; and 6 grandchildren, Annabel Parker, Grace Parker, Junior Parker, Ruby Parker, Sam Hall, Isaac Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations, in Mike’s memory, to the Temple Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 842, Morehead City, NC, 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
