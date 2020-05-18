Donna Elizabeth Brite Strickland, 73, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Larry Harper officiating.
She was born Aug, 23, 1946, in Jacksonville, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Marie Stanley Brite.
Donna served Coastal Carolina Community College for 38 years and retired as the director of research. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Strickland of the home; daughter, Kimberly Nicole Strickland of Emerald Isle; and brother, Daniel Brite and wife Linda of Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
