Amy Kathleen Willis, 59, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Her celebration of life will be held later date.
Amy was a very loving and caring person, and she loved her dog “Buddy.”
Amy was born Nov. 2, 1960, in Sea Level to the late Perry Goodwin Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Scott Willis; daughters, Patience Willis and her furry friend Giszmo of the home and Taryn Shepard of Atlantic; grandson, Daily Shepard, who was her “eyeball and heart string;” mother, Linda Goodwin and friend Ray Cotterman of Cedar Island; and brother, Chris “Cutter” Goodwin and his son Jackson Goodwin, both of Cedar Island.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.