Janice "Gail" Harris Wilson It is with deep sorrow we announce that Gail Wilson, 75, passed away Saturday, November 5th, 2022, in her home in Amelia, VA.
Gail was born November 29th, 1946, in Norfolk, VA, to Mary Emma Hancock and Dee Murr Harris. She graduated from Maury High School in 1965 and worked for Naval Intelligence.
She moved to Carteret County, North Carolina, where she met the love of her life, Ron, and worked for the federal government as an Administrative Assistant. She retired from Naval Air Rework Facility at Cherry Point, NC, in 1998. After retirement, she moved to Amelia, VA to be with family.
Gail loved animals, shopping, quilting, reading, collecting dolls, and the Christmas season. She dedicated her life to raising her family and took pride in all that they accomplished.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and uncle John Hancock.
Gail is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Ronald Wilson; daughter Alison Ruth King; son Michael Lynam and wife Stacie; daughter Colleen Anderson; daughter Amanda Grace Wilson; granddaughters Hannah, Emily, and Julia King; Shawna and Kayla Anderson, Harris and Hylton Lynam; grandson Donny Anderson; and great-grandchildren Evelyn and Milo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local animal shelter.
