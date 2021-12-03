HARRY JAMES ARCHER JR., Atlantic Beach
Harry James Archer, Jr. of Atlantic Beach, NC passed away on December 2, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1935, in Portsmouth, Virginia to Mary O’Dell and Harry James Archer. Harry and Janie Smith Archer, his wife of 49 years, met while both were pursuing education degrees at East Carolina University. At ECU, Harry played baseball and basketball while earning a Master’s of Education Degree.
