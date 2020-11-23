Nellie Margaret Lytle, 91, of Lake Frederick, Va., and Swansboro, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
A private viewing will take place at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, Va., for invited guest only, due to the novel coronavirus. Her graveside service will be held in 2021 at Costal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
She was lovingly taken care of by her daughter, Patricia Ann Castelar, and granddaughter, Kisha Phillips, during her last days.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Seaside Chapter 238 and Seaside Lodge 429.
She was dearly loved and respected by everyone she left behind. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Castelar of Lake Frederick, Va.; son-in-law, Sam Robles of Texas; grandchildren, Tony Yates, Aries Robles and wife Krystal, Leo Robles of North Carolina, Erik Castelar of Louisiana, Carlos Castelar and wife Danielle, Kisha Phillips and husband Tracy and Jose’ Castelar of Virginia; and great-grandchildren, Farrah, Bryce, Jai and Jensen Robles, Carver, Emma and Rief Robles, Lilah and Norah Castelar and Lucy and Emme Phillips.
She was greeted in heaven by her husband, Raymond A. Lytle Jr.; daughters, Christine Wright and Kathy Robles; grandson Wayne Yates; and her brothers, sisters and parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 612 West Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584 in her name.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Winchester, Va.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.