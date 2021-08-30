Jody Craig Smith, 59, of Salter Path, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Riggs family cemetery in Cove City, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas.
Jody was born on November 14, 1961, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the Calvin and Alberta Smith and as a child he attended Salter Path United Methodist Church.
Living on the crystal coast his entire life, Jody worked hard as commercial fisherman. Being blessed with a profession that he loved was, his happy place was certainly being on the water. His talents extended to whatever his hands found to do, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Jody’s personality was endearing to all who knew him. Having a big heart, he often could be found helping someone in need. More than anything, Jody loved his family and was grateful for the time he was able to spend with them.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anne Smith of Morehead City; sons, Shaun O'Neal Smith and wife Karlie of Fuquay-Varina, and Benjamin Samuel Smith of Morehead City; mother, Alberta Willis Smith of Salter Path; sisters, Beverly Kirkland and husband Paul and Lisa Chadwick and husband Jamie, all of Beaufort; brothers, Calvin Smith Jr. and wife Debbie, Danny Smith and wife Michelle, all of Morehead City, and Chris Smith of Jacksonville; half-sister, Patty Smith; and grandchildren, Kayler Smith, Tade Beasley and Madelyn Beasley.
Jody was preceded in death by his wife in August of 2011, Lisa Cappo Smith; father, Calvin O’Neal Smith; and half-sister, Elizabeth Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.