Debra Winfrey, age 58, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Born in Trinity, she was a daughter of Betty Bottoms of Trinity and the late Jerry Bottoms. She worked for 24 years for the NC Port Authority as Director of Port Operations in Morehead City as well as Wilmington, NC. Mrs. Winfrey loved music and playing the piano. She loved her dogs Dixie and Faolan.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Winfrey is survived by two sons, Brian Long of High Point and Michael Long (Patricia) of Trinity; two granddaughters, Ella and Kaylin Long; and two sisters, Janet Mabe (Keith) of Trinity and Teresa Draper of High Point.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
