Lavinia Gertrude Guthrie, 97, of Sanford, NC, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Genesis Healthcare - Siler City Center, Siler City, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 26th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3606 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park, 700 Hwy. 24, Newport, NC. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the memorial service.
Lavinia was the first child born to Thelma Guthrie on May 15, 1926, on Harkers Island, NC. Her father, Henry Lee Crawford, a radioman in the U.S. Navy, died before she was born in the S-51 submarine accident, which sank off the coast of Block Island, NY, on September 25, 1925. Thelma later married Herbert Davis, and Lavinia gained 3 siblings in the subsequent years.
In 1948, she was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One year later, she visited the Mesa, Arizona Temple and received her Endowment there. She also visited Salt Lake City, Utah, and Temple Square.
Growing up during the Great Depression, Lavinia had to go to work to help contribute to the family before finishing high school. She worked at Charlie Davis’s store on Harkers Island, then as a waitress at Bennie Wilson's Cafe on Harkers Island, and later at Guthrie and Jones's Drug Store in Beaufort. Due to health issues, she eventually had to stop working and would suffer with poor health throughout her life.
Lavinia enjoyed cooking, baking, and collecting recipes, as well as music, poetry, and writing a few rhymes of her own. She loved children and often provided childcare for her nieces, nephews, and others. Above all, she loved being a mother and was devoted to this sacred responsibility.
She is survived by her only daughter, Tara Guthrie, of Sanford, NC; one sister, Mattie Brooks, of Morehead City; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lee Crawford and Thelma Guthrie Davis; one sister, Peggy Guthrie; and one brother, Perry Davis.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
