Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport with his loving wife, Kim, at his side.
Stuart was born to Vincent and Pearl Pigott on May 30,1940 in Beaufort, NC. He attended school in Smyrna, NC.
Stuart accepted Christ into his life and was baptized on June 9,2019, at Core Creek United Methodist Church. He and Kim became members of the church the same day. He married his Montana girl, Kim, (aka Shrimp) on August 10, 2019, at Core Creek United Methodist Church.
Stuart enjoyed clamming, playing cards and watching cartoons with his daughter. He shared wonderful memories of Justin and him just spending time with each other whether it was bush hogging fields, piddling on boats. One of Justin’s fondest memories was spending time with his mom and dad overlooking the mountains in Boone County. Jason helped Stuart build his jeep and work on motors. John helped him with his boats and worked with him on a tugboat. Stuart helped his sons with their shrimp boats and loved working on his tractor and jeep.
Stuart enjoyed being captain of boats and party boats to the Outer Banks where he met many friends. He liked listening to country music, sitting around the campfire talking with friends and eating s’mores (plural). He also got to travel out to Montana and North Dakota for the first time in his life with his wife, Kim. He enjoyed being captain of the Lady Kim, their boat, so Kim could fish out in the ocean. Stuart could always forecast the weather and was always right.
Stuart worked on the water for 45 years. He got his first tugboat job when he was 18 years old in Virginia. He worked for Zapata Oil in Louisiana. He worked on the oceanside as a Merchant Mariner for Express Marine on the tugboat named the Escort. He was Senior Chief Engineer for 25 years where he retired in July 2002. He was a member of Express Marine Union.
Stuart is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Pearl Pigott, his brother, Thomas Pigott, his infant son, Stuart Clayton Pigott Jr. and Clarice Elliot Pigott.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Pigott; his children, John Pigott (Michelle), Jason Pigott, Mary Rose (Jeff) and Justin Pigott (Becky); his stepchildren, Devon (Amanda) McMartin, Alayne (Chris) Palsrok and Logan (Maranda) McMartin. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Above all Stuart loved his family. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Stuart had many friends in his lifetime and much support and many wonderful memories. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him. He was a caring, loving and gentle man. He was a daddy, uncle, granddad, great granddad and loving husband. He is now our angel who will be watching over our family, and we will love him forever.
Kim was remarkable for Stuart and made his last 3 years the best of his life. He now casts a tall shadow over our Crystal Coast forever and will be long remembered as a cherished Captain and friend.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday September 10, 2022, at Core Creek United Methodist Church of Newport, NC.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to the family of Stuart Pigott at P.O. Box 92 Gloucester, NC. 28528.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
