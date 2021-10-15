Mardette Scott Roberts, 68, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, after a long battle with illness.
Her funeral service was Sunday, Oct. 10 at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner.
Mardette was born October 24, 1952, in Greensboro, NC. Her journey in life will always be remembered by a genuine smile and her ability to light up a room. She never met a stranger and always made you feel like family.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her loving husband, Steve Roberts of Morehead City, NC; her brother, Marc Scott and wife Lori of Jamestown, NC; her children, Scott Capps and wife Rebekah of Morehead City, NC, Jonathan Willis of Morehead City, NC; stepson, Brandon Roberts and wife Mary of Morehead City, NC; her grandchildren, Carter and Ruby-Jane Roberts, and Fisher and Wyatt Capps, all of Morehead City, NC; niece, Summer Scott of Jamestown, NC; uncle, Daddy Don Priddy and wife Judy of Kernersville, NC.
Mardette is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Jo Capps; parents, Joseph and Avis Scott; brothers, Ray and Johnny Scott; and aunts, Janice Priddy and Beverly Yearout.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Mardette’s dearest friend, Jackie Williams, for taking such good care of her, the entire family, and her birdies, Jack, Gloria and Jordan.
Mardette, life is but a stopping place, dance with the angels until we see you again.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
