George Alfred Briggs, 92, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
George was born Aug, 12, 1928, in Rochester, Kent, England, to the late George and Rhoda Briggs. As most young men his age, his teen years were a very tumultuous time in history. Serving in the England Royal Air Force, he faced numerous challenges with valor and pride for his country. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree, his job as a paper mill builder took him all over the world.
He is survived by his wife, Rene Briggs, of the home; sons, Michael Robert Briggs of Hawaii and Jonathon Nigel Briggs of Sneads Ferry; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Andrew Briggs; sister, Lilly Briggs; and brother, William Briggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
