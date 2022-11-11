William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport.
His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating.
He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie, sons Kanyon and Carson Guthrie, daughters Kadance and Nevaeh Guthrie. He is also survived by his mother Linda Gillikin, grandchildren, Vera’ and Bracken Hamilton, sister, Lindsay Lou Willis (Gene), and special friend, Mike Willis, who was like a father to him, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Guthrie, Sr., grandson, Kai Guthrie, paternal grandparents, Nanny and Elmer Guthrie, maternal grandparents, Douglas and Rosaline Wade, and uncle, Douglas Jones Wade, Jr.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
