Margaret “Peggy” Fogleman, 75, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at a later date.
Peggy was born on August 16, 1946, in Bethesda, Maryland, to the late William and Goldie Shoemaker. Following high school, she furthered her education at Wingate College where she obtained her Associates Degree in Business Administration.
Peggy had an adventurous side that was fulfilled with motorcycle riding. Being a member of the local Christian Motorcycle Association, she enjoyed the camaraderie with friends and the open road. Her creative side was reflected with her artwork. She was an amazing painter who captured nature to its fullest. Always one to have a song in her heart, Peggy loved to sing with the choir at her church, St. Marks in Burlington as well as playing in the handbell choir. Gardening and working in the yard were activities that brought her joy and fulfillment of a job well done. Peggy loved nature and the beautiful Crystal Coast Sea. She was passionate about protecting wildlife and happily volunteered with OWAL.
She is survived by her son, Nello “Tray” Barbee III and wife Tammy of Beaufort; sister, Donna Sullivan of Maryland; granddaughter, Samantha Lee Moody; and nephews, Kenneth, Steve, and Mike Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Ministries, 1730 Live Oak St, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
