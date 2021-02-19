Sara “Bitsy” B. Dudley, 85, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Her private service is today.
Bitsy was born July 7, 1935 in Beaufort to George and Sara Brooks and grew up on the town’s historic Front Street. She attended Beaufort High School and graduated from East Carolina University. Her passion for education began there. She championed and pioneered programs in gifted and talented education long before it became recognized as an integral part of any successful school system. She was active in both the National Education Association and the North Carolina Association of Educators, where she provided a strong voice for increased funding for GT programs and other important issues to teachers and students in Carteret County and across the state.
Bitsy Dudley was also the celebrated author of a popular children’s book on Cape Lookout National Seashore, as seen through the eyes of a small local family. She was also a co-editor of the Southern-style cookbook “LET US KEEP THE FEAST,” published by the churchwomen of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
In addition to education, children’s books and Southern haute cuisine, Bitsy was a seasoned world-traveler. At the height of the Cold War she made a trip to the former USSR as a member of a cultural exchange group. Her students were often surprised at the special field trips she arranged. An especially popular destination was Colonial Williamsburg. And of course, closer to home there was always “The Cape.”
Bitsy was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul’s in Beaufort. She taught Sunday school there, organized events such as the annual bazaar, directed nativity plays and spent countless hours in the kitchen preparing food for church suppers or meals to be distributed to the elderly or disabled. Charitable and philanthropic work came naturally to Bitsy, both it and her church life was a central focus for Bitsy and therefore her family. She returned to St. Paul’s a final time Friday. Bitsy will be inurned in a private ceremony there.
Bitsy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Donnie Dudley Sr.; son, Donnie “Don” Dudley Jr; sister-in-law, Debbie Dudley Byrd; and nephew, Jamie Byrd.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
