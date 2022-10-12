Larry Jones, Morehead City
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort
Audrey Simmons Smith, 70, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
FRANCIS G. WILLIS, Beaufort
Francis G. Willis, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" SHANE EDWARDS, Newport
Christopher “Chris” Shane Edwards passed away on October 10, 2022, it was his 50th birthday. Chris was born in Norfolk, VA on October 10, 1972, to Kathryn Virginia and Jack Dalton Edwards. He enjoyed outside activities, such as boating, kayaking, and fishing.
MARION FRANCES HAILEY STONE, Morehead City
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
MYRON JONES, Morehead City
Myron Jones, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.