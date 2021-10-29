Robert “Robbie” Willis Jr., 42, of Otway, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Robbie loved hunting, fishing, and hot rod cars, especially Camaros. He loved his family more than anything.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Willis of Otway; father, Robert Willis of Harkers Island; two brothers, Joshua Paul Willis of Otway, Joseph A. Willis of Otway; two grandchildren, Brayden Guthrie of Smyrna and Raelyn Fulcher of Smyrna; maternal grandmother, Letha Willis of Otway; four uncles, Paul Pittman of Otway, Roger Pittman of Otway, Anthony Pittman of Beaufort, Twainy Willis of Harkers Island; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Breanna Willis; maternal grandfather, William Pittman; uncle, Billy Pittman; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Violetta Willis.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
