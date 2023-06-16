Donald Lester, Beaufort
Donald Lester, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. The family will celebrate Donald’s life privately. Donald served his country in the United States Navy and Airforce for a combined eight years. Donald is survived by his wife, Sharon Lester; three daughters, Donna Snow (Nolan), Gina Wolfe (Russ), Angela Lester (Mick); one son, Donald Lester Jr. (Faith); three step children.
THOMAS HOWARD RADY, Morehead City
Thomas Howard Rady, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Services for Thomas are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
