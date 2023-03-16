Ernest Norris, Beaufort
Ernest Norris, 86, of Beaufort passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Rose Dudley
Rose Dudley, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at ECU Health in Greenville NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Brent McFerran, Cape Coral, FL
Brent McFerran, age 53, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, unexpectedly. He was born on February 18, 1970 in Marion, Indiana to Jerome “Jerry” and Mary Kathleen “Kathy” McFerran. Brent proudly served over thirty years as a first responder with various Indiana law enforcement agencies.
Gene Corey Willis, Harkers Island
Gene Corey Willis, 59, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Gene Corey was a lifelong commercial fisherman, but was enjoying his new career as a Harkers Island Bridge Tender. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
JEAN D. LAWRENCE, Morehead City
Jean D. Lawrence, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
RAY SMITH, Newport
Ray Smith, 74, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Ray was born on February 25, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Hubert and Sallie Smith.
DEBORAH "DEBBIE" DENNISON, Otway
Deborah "Debbie" Dennison, 66, of Otway, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
