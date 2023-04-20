John Christopher "Chris" Young, 65, of Havelock, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:30am, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Ray Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
