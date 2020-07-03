Beatrice M. Dixon, 95, of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Charles Kelly and Glen Howell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Dixon was a strong, godly woman who retired as an ordained Assemblies of God minister.
She is survived by her son, Lawson Dixon of the home; and nieces and nephews, Jim Miller and wife Margaret, Vance Miller and wife Barbara, Dorothy Jo Weltz and husband Kenneth, Sharon Warren, Linda Weigel and Ruth Hitchings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Dixon; parents, Columbus and Alziria Miller; and brothers, Vernon Miller, Vance Miller and Ray Miller.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
