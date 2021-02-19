Miriam “Lynn” Godwin, 79, of Germanton, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She has family in Carteret County.
A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. John Thompson Jr. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Miriam, or Lynn as she was most fondly known, was born May 16, 1941, in Georgeton, S.C., to the late Clifford and Ozela Baxley. Lynn always said she was a “daddy’s girl,” and she cherished the love she had with her family and siblings.
Lynn was a dedicated woman who worked as a secretary for 20 years with Floyd’s Auto Body, she also worked part time with J & L Cleaning for 25 years. Lynn’s love of animals, especially dogs, provided her with the opportunity to be a dog breeder, which was a position she enjoyed for 10 years.
Lynn was a lifetime member of the Newport VFW Post 8986, where she was happy to be part of a community that support military veterans of foreign war. Lynn was also involved in the Red Hat Society, where she enjoyed the opportunity to interact with old and new friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Salena Buckheister and husband Christopher of Eutawville, S.C., Lisa Main and husband John of Newport and Kelly Zunun and husband Limber of Summerville, S.C.; son, Larry Carrington and wife Lisa of Ridgeville, S.C.; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with her special companion, Don Conley; and four-legged children, Nakey and Marco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Glenn Westbury; third husband, Gary Godwin; sister, Aleitha Jacobs; and brothers, Sherman Baxley and Lander Baxley.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Lynn may be made to No Kid Hungry, in care of Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
