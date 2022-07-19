Rev. David O. Vesper, 80, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
A celebration of life service, with military honors, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson and Rev. Jerry Box. The family will receive friends following the service.
David was born on August 2, 1941, in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, to the late Dayton and Hazel Vesper. He bravely served in the United States Marines 20 years, which included 2 tours in Vietnam.
The Lord was his solid foundation, and he happily dedicated his life to Word of God and ministry. He was a faithful member of Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church and blessed numerous families during his time serving as interim pastor at Otway Original Free Will Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Original Free Will Baptist Eastern Conference and served as the Moderator of Carteret County Union of the Original Free Will Baptist over 13 years ago.
Rev. Vesper dedicated his life to spreading the Word of God. No matter the challenges that faced him, he always put God first. He will be remembered as a loving husband of 51 years and supportive father.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roxie W. Vesper; sons, Dayton A. Vesper of New Bern, Joshua D. Vesper of Newport and Jason P. Vesper of Newport; and sister, Vera Bosarge of Coden, AL.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita McRoy and Diane Halbrook; and brothers, O.J. “Bugs” Vesper, Oliver T. “Mose” Vesper, and Daniel “Danny” Vesper.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675, Otway Original Free Will Baptist Church, 171 Alvie Lane, Beaufort NC 28516, or Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1985, Newport NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.