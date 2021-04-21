Everett Francis Cox Jr., 100, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Harkers Island, peacefully passed away into heaven Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He was born in Marlborough, Mass., to Everett F. Cox Sr. and Florence Hart Cox. Everett was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a private first class in the Company A 141st Infantry during World War II. He was honorably discharged with a Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, ATO Medal, EAMETO Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. Everett was also awarded the Legion of Honor Medal presented to him by France.
Everett’s kind heart and joyful personality will be sorely missed. Even at 100 years old, he was a very active man who lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he lived in Goldsboro and owned and operated Industrial Sheet Metal Fabricators Inc. Later, he lived on Harkers Island with his wife Marion, where he enjoyed working as land captain at Calico Jack’s Marina.
After retiring, Everett moved to Stuart, Fla., where he spent many happy years at Hidden Harbor Estates. His many friends at Hidden Harbor remember him as an avid card player and the life of the party. He loved going to the clubhouse for the many dinners and he loved to dance.
For the past three years, Everett has lived at Solaris Senior Living. His entertaining personality and joy for life has left a lasting impression, not only with the friends he made there, but also with the staff, who took such wonderful care of him. He was known for his love of Bingo, listening to music and playing dominos and he would not let you leave the room until he got a big hug.
Everett is survived by his daughter, Nancy Robello and husband Donnie; stepdaughter, Karen Montgomery; grandchildren, Rik Gatta, Leslie Brickett-Hoyt, David Brickett and Kim Hasty; sister, Eleanor King of Needham, Mass.; nephews, Robert King and wife Elizabeth and Richard King and wife Joyce; and niece, Charlotte Sullivan and husband Robert. He is also survived by great-grandchildren and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Everett was predeceased by his parents, Everett F. Cox Sr. and Florence Cox Browne.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars or your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home in Stuart, Fla., and Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
