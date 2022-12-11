ROBERT D. NEWTON, Morehead City
Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Wayne Harvin, Beaufort
Wayne Harvin, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LONNIE P. HENDERSON, Morehead City
Lonnie P. Henderson, 93, of Wildwood, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Lonnie was born on February 26, 1929, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, to the late John and Deloris Smith Henderson. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he bravely served during the Korean War.
JOHN C. JOHNSON, Peletier
John C. Johnson, 73, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
LONNY CLOUSER, Havelock
Lonny Clouser, 58, of Havelock, North Carolina, experienced her sunset on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Full obituary forthcoming. Services for Lonny will not be local. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craven County Hospice, Craven County Health Department, P.O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28560.
RODERICK BRICKSIN, Morerhead City
Roderick Bricksin, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NANCY K. SCHRUM, Pine Knoll Shores
Nancy K. Schrum, 93, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
