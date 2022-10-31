Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29.
She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. During her youth, she participated in the Mariner Girl Scout program and was given the opportunity to explore oceans, lakes and rivers and learned the importance of protecting aquatic life. She was a teacher at heart and loved teaching English composition and literature to many high school and college students. Outside of work, she loved singing with the Southern Belles of Carteret County.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Dan Lauffer (Maryann) of Durham; daughters, Lisa Johnson (Jody) of Fuquay Varina and Laura Lauffer of Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City; granddaughters, Lizzy Nelli (Nate) of Raleigh and Sarah Lauffer (Camden) of Seattle, Washington; grandson, Jon Lauffer of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Vivian Gibson of High Point; and nieces, Kim Kellagher (Dennis, Haden and Sage) of Bel Air, Maryland and Linda Lauffer (Al) of New York City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, (Richard Lauffer), mother (Lydia Gibson), father (R.J. Gibson), brother (R.J. Gibson, Jr.) and daughter- in-law (Lou Gibson).
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers on the Progressive Care Unit-East at Carteret Health Care, as well as the caregivers in Assisted Living at Carteret Landing for the love and compassionate care they provided to Carolyn.
Those who wish to honor her memory may do so by contributing to the North Carolina Sea Turtle Program through the NC Wildlife Resources Commission at ncwildlife.org, to any Save the Dolphins and Whales organizations, or to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.