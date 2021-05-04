David Wilke, 79, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.
There will be no service.
David was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Montrose, N.Y., to the late Robert and Dorothy Wilke. Following high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Navy for four years. David worked as a nuclear lab technician for Con Edison Nuclear Power Plant in New York, where he lived from 1941 until 1998. Upon retirement, he moved to the Crystal Coast, where he enjoyed being on the water and crabbing.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Mainville and husband Michael of Malone, N.Y.; sons, Robert Wilke of Malone, N.Y., and Jeffery Wilke of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Brionna Wilke, Nicolas Wilke, Alicia McKoy and Crystal McKoy; and his cat, Mary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Wilke.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
