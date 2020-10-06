Gregory Harrison, 84; incomplete Oct 6, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gregory Harrison, 84, of Newport, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Oscar's Mortuary Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebo joins West Carteret as assistant coachAtlantic Beach to ask NCDOT to end seasonal speed limit changePolice arrest Cedar Point woman in connection to thefts on Bogue BanksFormer Croatan all-around standout Roth attends dream school at University of HawaiiNC Seafood Festival kicks off with virtual eventsDriver OK after wreck on Nine Foot RoadCounty confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases FridayNCCF, Cherry Point work together on large living shorelineCarteret County reports 7th COVID-19-related deathPhillips on the job as school intelligence liaison detective Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: The coming war (150)EDITORIAL : Governor and legislators hit a bad economic golf shot (21)EDITORIAL: Carteret parents need COVID-19 details (17)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our fourth branch of government is failing (16)High turnover rate continues to plague DSS (15)Jet slides off runway at airport; no damage, injuries reported (13)State trooper injured in traffic collision Friday morning (13)Trump ‘caravan’ travels from Swansboro to Cape Carteret (12)Residents raise alarm as Emerald Isle water bills jump with rate system change (10)Carteret Health Care offers city $1.2M for armory property to build helipad (10) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Duke University Marine Lab students launch podcast Oct 3, 2020 0 Carteret COnnects - Episode 58 - Mandala Yoga Center Updated Sep 30, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 57 - Music and Albums Updated Sep 26, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 56 - Yoga and Hurricane relief Updated Sep 25, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 54 Updated Sep 18, 2020 0
