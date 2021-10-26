Tanya Layton Pope, 60, of Havelock, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care after a brief illness.
Her funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, presided by Father Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The graveside service will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Tanya was born on June 24, 1961, in Effingham, Illinois. She worked as a professional photographer for many years as a photojournalist and owner of Tanya Pope Photography. She was an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she served as the faith formation coordinator for several years and was a key member of the Our Daily Bread Food Ministry. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and family, Tanya was a full-time mother and Educator of her Children as a home school Mom. She will be remembered as a faithful, giving, loving and selfless person who would always serve others before herself. Tanya loved to garden, sew, and bring creative thought into the lives of others.
Tanya’s radiant smile and giving spirit was an inspiration to all those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Curt Pope of the home; daughters, Elizabeth Nelson and husband Kyle of Fayetteville, Amelia Pope of Fayetteville, and Courtney Pope of Reading, PA; sons, Matthew Sinkler, Christopher Sinkler, Nathan Pope all of Havelock, and Richard Pope of Fayetteville; father, Kerry Layton; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Spence Layton.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
